There is something about Christmas that encourages people to spread a little cheer. Some are motivated by their religious faith. Others follow traditions that at least once a year remind us that we live in a community that needs solidarity to prosper. Whatever the reason, it is great that Christmas gets us thinking about others and how we can help those in need because many people can use a little help.

Volunteering at Christmas works in different ways. Many individuals are aware of neighbours living alone or unable to leave their homes. They double their efforts during the festive season to bring some happiness to those who need the most help by preparing meals or visiting them to see whether they can help with daily chores. Others offer to decorate the homes of those living alone or volunteer to deliver meals.

Many charities, local councils, and Church organisations hold activities for those who feel marginalised in our society. These include, among others, the poor, the lonely, children in low-income families, women and children suffering from domestic violence and living in shelters, lonely long-term patients in hospitals and care homes, and prisoners. All this charity work needs volunteers to cope with the demand as, undoubtedly, so many still live on the margins of society.

Some Christmas activities aimed at helping those most in need are well organised and regular.

The Caritas Christmas lunch for the poor and lonely, the soup kitchens run by religious organisations, parties for children organised by local councils and band clubs, and NGOs focusing on helping prisoners and care home residents do invaluable work solely motivated by human solidarity.

Perhaps the activities that attract the most attention are the fundraising TV and radio campaigns like L-Istrina, which solicit financial support for the Community Chest Fund and the RTK initiative to collect funds for Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Of course, all charities need financial support to achieve their objective of helping those most in need.

Today, many live a hectic lifestyle. They find little time to contribute directly to their work to help others, especially during the Christmas season.

So, rather than volunteering to carry out charitable tasks in the community, they donate to major charities, primarily through the TV and radio campaigns held during the festive season.

This praiseworthy attitude needs to be encouraged by all those who understand the importance of solidarity to enrich the social texture of our community.

Just sending money might not seem as meaningful as volunteering, but most charities appreciate, and indeed depend, on donations during the Christmas season.

Sadly, the two main political parties continue holding their own fundraising activities during Christmas.

It is deeply unfair to watch the Labour and Nationalist parties continue to exploit the festive season, diverting funds and resources to boost their own coffers rather than directing them to those in genuine need. Some businesses also help charities throughout the year, especially during Christmas time, by donating food, clothes, home appliances, or money to be used for social purposes.

It is crucial that more businesses do their part and put their corporate social responsibility commitments into practice by helping charity NGOs to work effectively in the community.

Christmas reminds us of the spirit of giving, inspiring generosity. Whether you choose to volunteer your time, resources, or skills, your efforts will not only make a meaningful difference in the lives of others but also bring fulfillment and growth to your own.