Reports and experts keep advocating on the need to slow down.

What seems like a simple thing to do is being made harder by life’s accelerating pace, dictated by financial strains, the fear of falling behind and the pressures accentuated by social media platforms.

As we marked World Mental Health Day, people in Malta continue facing the relentless siege of an overcrowded country, unsustainable construction, lack of open, green spaces, excessive traffic and spiralling expenses.

Other factors contribute to this list, from excessive bureaucracy to having to queue to dump plastic bottles by inserting them into a machine that does not always work.

Some of these stressors are being fuelled as a result of new rules or regulations put in place by employers or the government. They are the proverbial straw that is breaking the camel’s back.

Prof. Anton Grech, clinical chair of Mental Health Services, explained that these things reflect we are being more regimentalised – and this conflicts with our Mediterranean free spirit. These issues breed anger and resentment in the bigger context.

The Malta Chamber of Psychologists also spoke about the noticeable increase in anxiety and anger among Maltese residents.

A 2023 MISCO survey showed that 77% of employees have experienced mental health issues such as stress and anxiety related to their work.

One of these contributing factors is the ingrained demand for constant connectivity – both on a social level and on a work level.

We are expected to be always switched on – present and ready to see the next social media post, news update, friends’ message or work email.

This is a global issue. Experts have started ringing the alarm bells. Human beings were not built to take this all in. This is one reason why we are seeing so many studies and books being written about the importance of learning to be idle and about the power of slowing down. We – as a collective group – have a choice ahead of us. We are either going to keep forging ahead towards self-destruction. Or we are going to pause.

Employers must stop to think about what they are expecting from employees.

Policymakers need to stop to factor in mental health in all aspects. The government needs to stop and ensure it is backing up employees with legislation that protects them.

Malta’s economy is built on human resources but, if we keep running at this rate, many resources will burn out.

We recently heard that the social partners within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development will be dedicating one meeting every year to discussing workplace well-being. This is a good start and we hope that this paves the way for change.

Ultimately, it is clear that the cementification of the island, the constant fear of having to endure construction inconveniences next door and the lack of greenery are contributing to a lot of our problems.

Meanwhile, the authorities need to go on an educational overdrive on the responsible use of social media and explain how it is affecting mental health.

While social media, excessive work demands, lack of green spaces, and overpopulation are global issues, Malta’s unique geographical limitations make these challenges particularly pressing.

This is why policymakers, communities, and indeed, all of us, should take a proactive stance, lest the mental health problems keep turning.

It is time to stop. To think. To plan. To breathe.