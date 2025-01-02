Ridley Scott’s remark suggesting he “wouldn’t advise going to Malta on holiday” predictably ignited a wave of national indignation. Us Maltese citizens are quick to critique our own country, yet we bristle when that criticism comes from an outsider – especially when the outsider in question benefitted from substantial taxpayer funds to use Malta as the backdrop for his latest blockbuster.

While it is understandable for people to be irked by a comment which would have been more apt if it was delivered on a different stage, the knee-jerk patriotic defence, often bordering on excessive, somewhat misses the point.

While Scott’s comment may have been a throwaway remark (which he later attempted to fix), in reality it should force us to question two more significant issues: Malta’s overly generous film industry subsidies and the troubling state of its tourism product. Scott is not a tourism expert but a legendary filmmaker who knows Malta well, having filmed four blockbusters here over three decades.

Why do we expect a film director – even one benefiting from Malta’s generous incentives – to serve as an ambassador for its tourism product? That is because we have been sold the lie that giving him and his film Gladiator II the red carpet treatment should automatically translate into a huge tourism advert.

This dissonance stems from the inflated and unsubstantiated narrative surrounding Malta’s film industry’s contribution to the tourism sector.

This is why we must shift the conversation from defending our wounded pride to questioning the very foundation of the aggressive subsidy scheme.

The issue isn’t whether the film industry benefits Malta. Of course, it does. It creates jobs and stimulates certain sectors of the economy. The question is: At what cost? A closer look reveals a disproportionate allocation of funds shows the lion’s share of the rebate bypasses the local economy and goes towards paying salaries of stars and imported film equipment, among others.

When Times of Malta revealed in August 2023 that Gladiator II secured an eye-watering €46.7 million rebate we were met with indignation from Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

He posted a video on Facebook and charged: “I am not going to let anybody deprive you of your work.” The media was portrayed as the enemy trying to threaten jobs and, yes, even harming our tourism prospects. Last June (at yet another expensive gala film festival), Grech stated his ambitious goal to “double screen tourism” by 2030. Again, the claim was unsubstantiated. The National Audit Office noted there is a worrying concentration of power in the film commissioner, a lack of proper book-keeping and paper trails at the commission.

Yet, the prime minister continued turning a blind eye to the fact that millions continue to be spent without proper checks and balances. Meanwhile, Scott’s throwaway remark about Malta’s tourism should also force us to confront a harsh reality instead of just taking a defensive attitude. It is no secret that unbridled development and a dramatic shift towards commercialisation have transformed a once-charming island into a crowded and, at times, underwhelming tourist trap.

As we start a new year it is therefore pertinent to ask: Are the millions spent on film incentives truly delivering value for Malta? Are we prioritising the well-being of our people or are we simply subsidising Hollywood’s blockbusters to inflate the egos of a few Maltese officials?

Malta has much to offer, both as a filming location and as a tourist destination. Instead of demonising a film director for voicing an honest opinion – as controversial as it may be – we should be taking stock of the situation and holding our elected officials and the film commissioner to account.