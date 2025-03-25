The fate of the Nationalist Party leadership that is likely to fight the next general election was very much sealed recently.

Given the country will have to go to the polls within two years’ time, Charles Bonello was handed a poisoned chalice when he was elected general secretary.

“The goal is that we win the general elections. I will strive to continue building on the good that the party has accomplished over the past few years... I believe that only the PN can achieve change in this country,” he said.

Bonello, who was uncontested, won 84% of the votes cast by the PN executive committee. There were 56 votes in favour, 11 against and three abstentions.

As expected, the rival Labour Party was quick to throw a spanner in the works, saying 18 members stayed away in protest against his choice.

Two other PN officials initially showed interest in contesting the post. Why the party opted for a non-contest and pushed a man who was, and remains, a close aide to Lawrence Gonzi, remains a moot point.

The administration will hope to avoid a repeat of the turmoil that followed Adrian Delia’s election as party leader. That would, no doubt, distract Bonello and party leader Bernard Grech as they strive to remain focused on possibly winning the next election.

The PN needs to make significant inroads and not just benefit by default, even if the Labour government continues to shoot itself in the foot.

It takes more, a lot more, than just touching people’s heart – as Bonello told Times of Malta soon after his election – for the PN to become electable again on its owns merits.

He seems convinced that the party he is now administratively heading has reformed itself. If he truly believes the haemorrhage sustained by Labour in last year’s European elections is “a great improvement”, resulting from such ‘reform’, then the PN is unlikely to become an alternative government.

Bonello must immediately roll up his sleeves and get to work to put the PN’s machinery together again. That will require – as he has already rightly noted – everyone to pull the same rope and toe the line.

Tough decisions need to be made sooner rather than later, especially since the election date remains the prime minister’s sole prerogative. The Grech-Bonello tandem must hit the ground running.

As leader and as we get closer to an election, Grech will increasingly be expected to clearly enunciate the vision, values and policies of a party that has to look ahead and acknowledge evolving realities and circumstances. That does not necessarily mean dropping its core principles.

The party must step out of its comfort zone, recognise the changing society, and boldly chart a path forward. Labour, in particular, has skilfully navigated this rapidly evolving landscape.

Meanwhile, the PN general secretary must give his undivided attention to the organisational and operational aspects of the party. Of course, the party’s well-known problematic financial situation is likely to take a lot of his time.

Bonello needs to work day and night to help heal internal divisions and foster a sense of unity, and not just among party members. The PN needs to invest in a modern and effective communication strategy to get through, especially, to floating voters who have moved away from Labour. He also needs to build alliances with civil society groups, NGOs, and independent voices, even if they are critical.

The bottom line is the Grech-Bonello tandem cannot afford mistakes even if they are now in a race against time.