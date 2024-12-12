We live in a world where social media platforms wield more influence than many governments. The likes of X (formerly Twitter) and Meta (Facebook) have become the gatekeepers of information, yet their reign poses a threat not just to independent media but to the very essence of democracy – and basic decency – itself.

While most of us are hooked to social media platforms, we tend to ignore the elephant in the room: the algorithmic overlords dictating our reality. With the power to distort facts and amplify falsehoods, these digital media giants are rewriting the rules of engagement. And the result is that we are now living in a world where conspiracy theories are promoted and misinformation is king.

Times of Malta’s online editor, Bertrand Borg recently wrote a compelling opinion piece titled ‘Facebook thinks I’m an extremist’. Facebook flagged our content on the Middle Eastern conflict as violating its standards, claiming that posts “shared or sent symbols, praise, or support” for dangerous entities. These posts were nothing more than fair, balanced reporting on a volatile geopolitical issue.

Facebook limited the visibility of Times of Malta articles, threatened to unpublish the page and even blocked the commercial team from running partnership advertisements.

Suffice it to say that big tech companies have repeatedly deprioritised news on their platforms, while simultaneously rolling out disruptive new generative AI products trained on journalism content without permission or compensation.

For the time being, people might not care much about the unlevel playing field that social media platforms pose to traditional media outlets. But the sooner we all realise that algorithms are designed by faceless tech giants that care little for truth and everything for profit, the sooner we can acknowledge the staggering collateral damage.

X, under Elon Musk’s ownership, has adopted a brazenly antagonistic stance toward the media. He shut down X’s media inquiries team and went on to proclaim the “death of the media” after the last US election.

When credible journalism is marginalised, disinformation fills the void, polarising societies and undermining trust in institutions

Musk routinely amplifies his own posts and handpicks favourites for maximum visibility, while silencing dissent. X has now morphed into a megaphone for the loudest and most provocative voices, rather than a platform for verified, reliable information.

Meanwhile, Meta has siphoned off advertising revenue that once sustained journalism, forcing newsrooms worldwide into financial problems. As Borg aptly put it: “Not content with stealing our supper, now they seem intent on kicking us out of the house.”

The consolidation of power in the hands of tech giants represents a fundamental threat to the democratic process. Suffice it to note that Romania’s Constitutional Court recently cancelled the election after a trove of declassified intelligence alleged Russia organised a sprawling campaign across social media to promote a far-right presidential candidate.

If you think this doesn’t affect you, consider a damning new study showing that Meta allows self-harm content to thrive on Instagram. The platform not only fails to remove explicit content but even encourages users engaging with it to connect with one another.

When credible journalism is marginalised, disinformation fills the void, polarising societies and undermining trust in institutions.

This is why governments, regulators and the European Commission must ensure the flow of news is not dictated by the arbitrary whims of unregulated tech monopolies unless we are prepared to see the devastating implications on democracy. While the EU Digital Services Act and the EU Digital Markets Act are being designed, they are definitely not keeping up with the speed of big tech that can change algorithms in a day.

The future of information cannot be left in the hands of those who do not care about the truth. It’s time for policymakers, citizens and the independent media to try and claw back control.