When politics is no longer a mission but a profession, politicians become more self-serving than public servants, Emmanuel Macron had declared in late 2016. A few months later, the former investment banker became the 25th president of France.

The question whether one genuinely wants to engage in politics because one’s heart is in it or, rather, because one is in search of power and fame, arises whenever the issue of full-time members of parliament and/or their remuneration resurfaces.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech says he would not object if the salaries of the prime minister, ministers and MPs were to rise.

He disagrees with claims that those in politics are in it for the “wrong” reasons, and argues that salary limitations may be a barrier discouraging competent and passionate people from pursuing a political career. Given the long list of cases of sleazy behaviour that have been emerging, indicating that life in politics can be quite lucrative, that stand may not sound so convincing.

But he was correct to observe that the country’s ‘chief executive officer’ – the prime minister – earns about a third of what a private company CEO gets. The same would apply to the members of the government ‘C-suite’ – the cabinet – and the ‘executive directors’ – the members of parliament.

It is only fair that both MPs and government ministers are adequately compensated to ensure they dedicate as much time and focus on their public office as the electorate expects from them. True, it is political integrity and public service that should really motivate those in public life.

Politics is not and should never be considered or treated as just another job or career. For somebody who considers public life a mission, politics will not be a career aimed at accumulating personal power, wealth or influence. Otherwise, their political survival and/or economic well-being risk taking precedence over public service.

Still, politics is not an easy job and needs to to be adequately compensated. MPs need to have at their disposal all the tools they require to serve the public good. Adequate pay will, hopefully, remove the practice of having bloated cabinets and MPs given phantom government jobs to supplement MPs’ honoraria.

Perhaps the time is ripe to set up a working group to deal with the matter. It could consist of present and former members of parliament, chaired by the president.

The public, and of course, civil society and members of smaller parties ought to have the right to make suggestions too. However, the working group cannot just focus on remuneration packages. The opposition leader has already linked the issue of salaries with a party financing law.

The size of parliament and cabinet (Malta has one of the largest in the world per capita), whether MPs should be full-time, and whether backbenchers should be in government employ or occupy any form of public office – bar those specifically assigned by parliament itself – are other aspects that also ought to be on the agenda.

Taxpayers should not be averse to public funds being used to ensure political parties shape policy options untainted by business interests, and cabinet members and MPs giving their all. Provided, of course, strict and robust transparency and accountability rules prevail... in practice not just on paper.

In Malta, the persistent issue of low MP wages has frequently been used as a pretext for the creation of quangos and ‘fictitious’ roles, enabling politicians to supplement their income discreetly. Some have even resorted to corrupt practices, undermining public trust and accountability.

It's time to end this charade and establish a fair, transparent system.