Edward Pirotta was one of Malta’s most gifted modern sculptors but died aged just 29 in the 1960s.

Now, for the first time in nearly 60 years, his remarkable body of work has been reunited and is on display at MUŻA, Valletta’s flagship national community art museum.

Curated by Prof. Joseph Paul Cassar, the exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Pirotta’s short but impactful career, showcasing his ability to capture the human form with a profound sense of beauty and emotion.

Born in Naxxar, Pirotta was educated at the Malta School of Art and went on to study at Rome's Accademia di Belle Arti after winning a scholarship. He subsequently moved to the UK, and in 1965 got a major career break when The Sunday Times of London commissioned him and another artist to create two replicas of 18th-century sculptures.

The newspaper tricked antiques experts into believing the sculptures were genuine, as part of an expose into the UK antiques trade.

Two years later, Pirotta died tragically in the UK in a motorcycle accident.

Apart from many of Pirotta’s works, the exhibition includes historical documents, medals, Pirotta’s personal toolbox and photographs documenting the artist and his work.

The exhibition has been organised by Heritage Malta.

“This is a historic exhibition on a Maltese artist who was almost forgotten before this initiative by Heritage Malta,” Cassar, who has written a book about Pirotta and his work, said.

In compiling his book about Pirotta, Cassar discovered that the sculptor’s works have ended up in every part of the world – from Malta to the UK, USA, Australia and Ecuador.

Heritage Malta chairman Mario Cutajar expressed his enthusiasm for the exhibition.

“MUŻA needs to be the showcase of Malta’s art and Maltese artists. This exhibition is restoring life to Pirotta's works as much as it is giving life to the reason why there should be MUŻA in and for the community,” he said.

Copies of Cassar’s book about Pirotta are available for purchase both at MUŻA and online via the Heritage Malta store.

The exhibition runs until the end of March 2025. Admission is included with the standard museum ticket. More information about the exhibition is available online.