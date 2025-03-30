Eight teenagers who admitted to beating up a man over his sexual orientation were granted bail on Sunday against an €8,000 personal guarantee.

The eight teenagers - seven of whom are male, and are aged between 15 and 17, lured the 18-year-old victim to an abandoned hotel near the Red Tower, Mellieħa, through a dating app.

Court heard how, on March 10, the eight aggressors rounded him up, beat him and stole his phone.

On Sunday they were charged with aggravated theft, grievous bodily harm and illegal detention aggravated by hatred against the person on grounds of their sexual orientation.

They all pleaded guilty.

Court, presided by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, banned publication of their names.

It granted all of them bail. They have to sign the bail book three times a week and have to stay indoors between 8.30pm and 6am.

Prosecution included lawyer Mauro Abela from the AG's office, and police inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia.

The defence lawyers included Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Marion Camilleri, Conrad Borg Manche, Noel Bianco and Brandon Kirk Muscat, and legal aid Silvan Pulis and Sarah Ciliberti.