The Nationalist Party has hit out at the withdrawal of the home help service to tens of elderly people and the reduction of the service to others.

Paula Mifsud Bonnici, Shadow Minister for Active Ageing, said in a statement that the elderly were paying the price for government corruption with many having seen their Home Help service abruptly stopped or their weekly hours reduced.

"This government talks a lot about active ageing and the need for community services that enable the elderly to continue living in their own homes. Yet, it is failing to provide the most essential and necessary service for the elderly – the Home Help service," Mifsud Bonnici said.

She said that the government had admitted in parliament that the service had been stopped for more than 70 elderly individuals and others had their service reduced.

Individuals who applied for this service for the first time have been waiting months to receive it, Mifsud Bonnici said.

"Robert Abela has enough funds to distribute among his inner circle but not enough to invest further in this indispensable service for our elderly. Robert Abela is stingy with the elderly but generous with those he wants to keep happy and silent," the Nationalist MP said.