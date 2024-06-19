Electricity generated from photovoltaic installations reached 241,125.9kWp last year, an increase of 8.3 per cent over 2022. The commercial sector accounted for 52.7 per cent of the total, followed by 44.7 and 2.6 per cent in the domestic and public sectors respectively.

A snapshot of PV installations and output. (NSO)

When compared to the situation in 2022, generation of energy from grid-connected PVs increased by 6.7 per cent, totalling an estimated value of 309.3 GWh. Most energy was generated in the South Eastern and Northern Harbour districts at 22.9 and 17.4 per cent of the total GWh respectively. Increases were highest in the Northern Harbour district (9.3 per cent) and lowest in the Gozo and Comino district (2.2 per cent))

The National Statistics Office said the stock of PV installations in 2023 amounted to 33,818 of which 85.4 per cent were installed in Malta and 14.6 in Gozo. The highest density per population was in Gozo. The domestic sector accounted for 93.4 per cent of the total stock of PV installations, followed by the commercial and public sectors, accounting for 5.8 and 0.8 per cent respectively.

PV installations by region.