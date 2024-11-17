As Malta continues to attract tourists and faces the challenges of urbanisation, the significance of public cleanliness has never been more pronounced. With a recent 32% increase in the budget for the Cleansing and Maintenance Division, the government is taking proactive steps to ensure that clean public spaces become a hallmark of Maltese life.

Public cleanliness is essential not only for aesthetics but for the overall well-being of residents and visitors alike. As the leader in a recent issue of The Sunday Times of Malta put it, “there is a broad consensus that the budget needs to listen to people’s desperate call for quality of life in their home country. It’s time for a budgeting process that values well-being as much as it values economic growth”.

Last week’s budget confirmed that the government is listening as the improvement in the quality of life is a top priority.

Undisputably, clean public spaces dramatically enhance the visual appeal of localities. Renowned for its rich history and unique village core ambience, our country must present itself in the best light to leave a lasting impression.

Well-maintained streets, parks and communal areas will instil a sense of pride among locals. This pride can cultivate a culture of respect and ownership, motivating residents to engage actively in maintaining their surroundings. As citizens take pride in their environment, they contribute to a cleaner, more inviting community.

Moreover, the relationship between public cleanliness and public health is clear. Accumulated waste and litter can attract pests and facilitate the spread of diseases, posing significant health risks. By prioritising cleanliness, particularly with the newly increased budget, we can significantly reduce health risks associated with poor waste management. This commitment not only safeguards public health but also enhances the quality of life for all citizens.

There’s another vital element: environmental sustainability. Littering and improper waste disposal can have dire consequences for local ecosystems, especially in a small island nation like ours, where biodiversity is particularly fragile.

A commitment to cleanliness can help protect wildlife and natural resources, ensuring a balanced ecosystem. Initiatives such as beach clean-ups and recycling programmes, supported by the increased budget, can empower citizens to play an active role in preserving their environment, fostering a culture of stewardship.

Investment in public cleanliness brings substantial economic benefits. Clean and attractive public spaces are a magnet for tourism, enticing visitors to explore and return to a destination that prioritises its environment. Additionally, businesses flourish in well-maintained areas, as a clean environment enhances customer experiences and drives foot traffic. With the increase in the cleanliness budget, Malta can cultivate a more inviting atmosphere for both tourists and locals, ultimately benefiting the economy and creating jobs in the process. Quality over quantity.

Promoting public cleanliness fosters community engagement and a sense of shared responsibility. With the additional funding, local governments can launch initiatives that encourage residents to participate in clean-up drives and educational campaigns on waste management.

By involving the community in these efforts, Malta can nurture a culture of collective responsibility, empowering individuals to take ownership of their surroundings. This shared commitment leads to long-lasting behavioural changes that enhance the entire community.

In the current year, my division has invested circa €12 million employing the newest technology and the latest equipment to complement human resources. For the coming year, we will continue to invest in a better quality of life.

The budget for 2025 is a renewed opportunity to address the issue of how important public cleanliness is to maintain a good quality of life. From promoting health and environmental sustainability to bolstering the economy and fostering community pride, the benefits of maintaining clean public spaces are undeniable. It is crucial for local authorities, businesses and citizens to work together to create a cleaner, more vibrant Malta.

By prioritising public cleanliness, we can ensure a brighter future for everyone, where the beauty of our island is preserved and cherished for generations to come.

Glenn Bedingfield is Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness.