The Franciscan Vocational Group organised a meaningful and spiritually enriching retreat in Gozo. The weekend retreat included prayers, reflections and fellowship, providing the group with deep moments of connection with Christ and the community.

The group gathered for a profoundly intimate prayer experience at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, where they spent time in contemplation and prayer, fostering a deeper relationship with Christ in a sacred and serene environment. They also visited the new Byzantine chapel at St George’s basilica, where they caught a glimpse of the church’s rich heritage and deepened their appreciation for the history of Christian worship.

The group then travelled to Comino, where they enjoyed a swim in the crystal-clear waters, followed by the celebration of mass, animated by the group along with the Comino community. The visit to Comino was also marked by the presence of the Franciscan Provincial, who spent time with the group, offering words of encouragement and spiritual guidance. His visit was a blessing, reinforcing the group’s commitment to their vocational journey.

At one point, the group joined the altar servers of St Anthony church in Għajnsielem, engaging in a joyful and lively interaction with them. The group participated in the children’s mass, contributing to the vibrant and youthful energy of the celebration. This experience allowed them to connect with the younger members of the community, fostering a spirit of unity and shared faith.