The sixth edition of the Epiphany concert by the Pope St John Paul II Cultural Foundation was held at St Anthony church in Għajnsielem last Sunday. Fabrizio Faniello sang a variety of songs with a spiritual theme to a packed church. The music captured the essence of the Nativity narrative.

Interpreting songs by various composers, each work enriched the evening’s festive atmosphere. At the end of the concert, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando thanked the organisers for putting together such a successful concert. “Your careful planning created the perfect atmosphere for such a wonderful evening,” Fr Ghirlando said.