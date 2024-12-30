Two entities within the Economy Ministry are to consolidate into one, the ministry announced on Monday.

Come January 2025, the eSkills Malta Foundation will be incorporated into the Malta Digital Innovation Authority, which will take over the foundation’s core functions.

The ministry said the consolidation would make better use of existing resources and consolidate Malta’s digital innovation ecosystem.

The eSkills Malta Foundation – a collaborative initiative between the government and Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry - advises government and relevant stakeholders on matters related to eSkills policies and helps expand IT-related training and education.

Those functions will now be fulfilled by the MDIA, working through its digital innovation hub, DiHubMT.

In a statement announcing the change, the ministry said the integration was a “strategic opportunity” to take digital education initiatives to the next level and also improve AI literacy.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the consolidation would help make Malta more competitive within the digital innovation landscape.

“This is a crucial step to concretely address industry needs and help Maltese workers adapt to the opportunities and challenges that technology brings with it,” he said.

MDIA chief executive officer Kenneth Brincat said the integration would help the MDIA offer “practical solutions to real challenges businesses and society face”.

eSkills Malta Foundation chief administrator Carmel Cachia said the foundation had “paved the way for more digitally skilled citizens” and that the MDIA now had a solid base from which to work.