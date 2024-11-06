Budget 2025 positions European funds as a crucial pillar of Malta’s growth and development, reinforcing their role as additional financing that propels our nation forward. Across health, culture, transportation, environmental sustainability and historical preservation, European support empowers Malta to advance in key areas that enhance both national infrastructure and community well-being.

Health remains a top priority, and this year’s budget dedicates significant resources to strengthening Malta’s healthcare sector. With extensive European funding, Malta is enhancing medical infrastructure and technology, ensuring high-quality services that continue to meet the evolving needs of our citizens. This investment is a vital reinforcement for the foundation of Malta’s healthcare system, supporting resilience and accessibility.

In transportation, EU funds are driving a cleaner, more accessible future for our roads. European funds are supporting the shift to electric vehicles and improving public transportation. This focus on sustainable transport helps reduce emissions and ensures that everyone has convenient, environmentally friendly travel options.

Culture is also seeing transformative growth. With the initiation of the Marsa Culture Hub, funded by European resources, Malta will be advancing its artistic landscape, creating new opportunities for community engagement and celebrating Maltese heritage. Through such initiatives, we are empowering our cultural sector as a source of creativity, pride and shared identity.

These funds are not merely supplementary; they empower Malta to pursue ambitious goals that ensure resilience, sustainability and growth

Green spaces are another area where European funds are making a profound impact. Expanded projects are under way to develop open spaces and protect water reserves, creating accessible community areas that enhance quality of life while supporting environmental conservation. These investments bring Malta closer to a vision where nature and community thrive in harmony.

Through European funds, Malta is also strengthening the fishing and aquaculture sectors. Building on the establishment of the nation’s first dedicated research agency for these industries, a series of innovative projects will be implemented, including international collaborations aimed at advancing Malta’s sustainable aquaculture practices. This underscores a commitment to enhancing both efficiency and sustainability in these essential sectors, making significant strides toward a future of responsible marine resource management.

Budget 2025 is a testament to the pivotal role of European funds in our nation’s progress. These funds are not merely supplementary; they empower Malta to pursue ambitious goals that ensure resilience, sustainability and growth. Through strategic investments supported by our European partnerships, we are building a stronger Malta, one that looks confidently to the future.

Rodrick Zerafa is CEO at Servizzi Ewropej f’Malta (SEM).