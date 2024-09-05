General Robert Brieger, chairman of the EU Military Committee (EUMC), is in Malta for an official visit.

The AFM said Gen Brieger visited its headquarters at Luqa Barracks, where he had talks with the commander, Brig Clinton O'Neill.

He also visited the AFM Maritime Squadron at Haywharf.

"This visit underscores the strong ties between Malta and the EU in maintaining security and collaboration across Europe," the AFM said.

The EUMC is the highest military body in the EU and is composed of the chiefs of defence of the member states, who are regularly represented by their permanent military representatives.

It is the forum for military consultation and cooperation between the EU member states in the field of conflict prevention and crisis management.

It directs all military activities within the EU framework, in particular the planning and execution of military missions and operations under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) and the development of military capabilities, EU documents say.