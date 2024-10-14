When Daniela and her son Luke De Bono decided to participate in the European Week for Waste Reduction, they never imagined that within a few months, they would be representing our country as European finalists in the Citizens category in Marseille.

Reducing packaging waste during Christmas.

Their action, primarily focused on reducing packaging waste during Christmas, involved creating reusable decorative bags for gift wrapping. Moreover, this action had an altruistic aim, as it not only reduced wrapping paper waste but also raised funds for children in need. This experience is one that Daniela and Luke will surely never forget—not only because of the positive impact of their initiative but also due to the quality time they spent together. Their story is just one of many inspiring actions taken last year to promote sustainable waste management.

WasteServ, as the local coordinator, is once again rallying schools, businesses, NGOs, associations, and individuals to participate in this year’s edition, taking place from November 16-24. Each year brings a new theme, and this year it’s all about tackling food waste. However, participants are welcome to focus on any action that promotes the principles of reducing, reusing, and recycling waste.

The initiatives carried out during the European Week for Waste Reduction do more than just benefit the environment – they bring communities together. Take the Senglea Local Council, for example. In response to the loneliness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council recognised the need to strengthen the sense of belonging among residents. With this in mind, they established the Senglea Craft Group.

This group brought together residents who chose to make good use of their time. Their idea was to collect unwanted clothes and, amidst jokes, cups of tea, and shared life experiences, these clothes were transformed into strips and yarns, eventually crocheted into large granny squares. These squares were then stitched together to form a shade over one of the city’s most picturesque streets. This new shade has created a space where residents can now come together to organise activities, ranging from reading sessions for schoolchildren to yoga classes for older groups.

Senglea Craft Group

Another standout initiative came from the St Jeanne Antide Foundation, which made their Meraki soaps even more sustainable. This project not only aimed to help those enduring domestic violence but also served as a therapeutic outlet, allowing participants to discover new skills and find a momentary escape from their troubles. Throughout the week, the Foundation shared daily updates on social media about how they were transforming their products to be more environmentally friendly—eliminating plastic components and using eco-friendly materials. They also used their platform to promote the importance of responsible purchasing when preparing for a new scholastic year.

The Malta National Aquarium made waves with its award-winning initiative.

The Malta National Aquarium also made waves with its award-winning initiative. Competing against 29 countries, they took home the top prize at the European level. What set their project apart? Creativity, sarcasm, irony, originality, and above all, simplicity. Jars filled with plastic from packaging waste were placed in the aquarium displays to portray how unfortunately this type of waste has become integrated in all environments. But the best part of their action was ‘Trashia Packington’, a mannequin dressed up fashionably in waste with the most sarcastic voice and description of her dress. Thanks to the enthusiasm displayed by the employees, their message was clearly communicated to thousands of people—not only to those who visited the aquarium but also to those who follow their social media channels, where more information was shared to further raise awareness about sustainable practices.

The European Week for Waste Reduction is more than just an environmental campaign; it’s a community-strengthening movement. Winners in each category will receive a prize valued at €1,000. So, what are you waiting for? Registration is now open for anyone who wants to be part of this awareness-raising campaign. Let’s see your efforts and help spread the word about sustainable consumption and the circular economy in our communities. Contact us at ewwr.ws@wsm.com.mt or give us a call at 8007 2200. But hurry – registration closes at the end of October!