As we celebrate Children’s National Day, we reflect on the evolving impact of our education and childcare systems. Over the course of a child’s education, they typically spend around 13 years in school before graduating from secondary school. This amounts to approximately 2,340 days and 14,000 hours of learning, providing a foundation for their future growth and success.

So, it is safe to say that dedicated educational institutions do shape us. With more than 10 years in the sector, here are some brief reflections, each of which merits a much deeper insight into its evolution and its impact on our children.

The first seven years of a child’s life are often described as the most formative. During this period, the brain is highly adaptable, and foundational emotional, cognitive and social skills are developed.

Have you ever wondered why some children are more confident than others? Secure attachment plays a key role in this, with psychologist John Bowlby being central to this concept.

A strong emotional bond with caregivers provides children with the security to explore the world confidently, leading to better emotional regulation, social skills and resilience later in life. In these early years, children must be nurtured in environments where they feel safe, valued and loved, laying the groundwork for healthy, well-adjusted individuals capable of thriving in an ever-changing world.

Technology has a place later in life, but the early childhood years should prioritise personal interaction, physical activity and creative play.

Excessive screen time can hinder social, cognitive and physical development.

We should focus on technology-free environments in early learning such as in our childcare centres, emphasising play-based activities that foster imagination, social skills and motor development.

As children grow, digital education becomes essential to equip them with the skills to thrive in a technology-driven world. It’s crucial that educators are trained to guide children in using AI responsibly, teaching them how to make the most of its benefits rather than penalising them.

Understanding how AI can enhance learning, helping children develop critical skills, by using it as a tool for growth, not a source of shame or a sense of cheating.

Every child has a distinct way of learning and developing. I am a strong believer that parents should have the right to choose from a range of educational philosophies, such as Montessori, Steiner Waldorf or Reggio Emilia, even when it comes to childcare centres.

While it’s crucial to maintain high standards to ensure quality education, regulations should not stifle this diversity. Instead of imposing one-size-fits-all policies, the system should allow for a broad spectrum of choices, giving the ability to make informed decisions based on what best supports their child’s development.

In fact, highlighting the tailored development of every child brings me to a challenge that parents sometimes face; the gap between childcare and kindergarten for children who are not yet toilet-trained.

Early childhood education should prioritise life skills, social competence and emotional intelligence over academic performance - Charmaine Mangion

These children fall into a grey area, being too old for childcare services under current regulations, yet not eligible for kindergarten because they haven’t reached this milestone. Raising awareness about such issues is essential to facilitate smoother transitions without rigid age-based milestones.

Increasing pressure to meet academic standards early can lead to stress and anxiety, which hinders motivation and mental well-being. Early childhood education should prioritise life skills, social competence and emotional intelligence over academic performance. Experiential learning, problem-solving and collaboration are key to fostering curiosity, creativity and resilience.

Research shows that Finland, known for its globally recognised education system, starts formal academic learning at the age of seven. Before this age, early childhood education emphasises play-based learning, social development and emotional intelligence, rather than academic skills.

This approach helps reduce stress and promotes well-being, creativity and problem-solving abilities in children, which are essential for long-term success

Children today face unique social challenges, including the impact of social media and a rapidly changing job market. Life skills and coping strategies from an early age are vital.

Practices such as meditation or mindfulness replacing the traditional, at times boring, assemblies, can instil emotional regulation, focus and inner peace in children.

These adjustments reflect a broader shift toward a more innovative education system that prioritises well-being, equipping children with ingrained coping skills in such fast-paced societies.

Let’s face it, traditional classrooms alone aren’t the most stimulating environments. Outdoor learning and real-life experiences offer invaluable opportunities for growth. Lessons held in green spaces can stimulate creativity, promote physical health and provide hands-on learning that cannot be replicated indoors.

Regular outings to nature and community-based learning help children connect their studies to the real world and develop essential life skills; all while integrating the academic curriculum through real-life experiences rather than solely relying on textbooks.

I strongly believe that raising educated, well-rounded individuals doesn’t have to be a rigid or stressful process. Instead, it should be meaningful and positive. These reflections highlight the importance of treating children as individuals. By shifting away from rigid, standardised approaches and embracing flexibility, outdoor learning and life-skills education, we can better prepare them to face future challenges with confidence and adaptability.

Charmaine Mangion is chairperson of the Consultative Council for Women’s Rights.