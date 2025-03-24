Il-Ħaġar cultural centre of Victoria annually sets up an exhibition to commemorate the late Mro Joseph Vella. This year, it focuses on his famous Mass in D Major for 4 Voices.

Composed 50 years ago, in 1975, the work created a sensation both during the July titular celebrations at St George’s basilica and at concerts in Malta and abroad.­

Mass in D has been executed at St Paul’s Cathedral in Valletta, the old university, St John’s Co-Cathedral and at New York’s Lincoln Centre. A video of the latter performance in New York is being presented alongside the exhibition.

On display until the end of the month are various newspaper cuttings, photos and valuable information about Vella.

The Vella archives can be visited during the museum’s normal opening hours between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week. Moreover, those who would like to book a research session at Il-Ħaġar archives are to write to info@heartofgozo.org.mt.