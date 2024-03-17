The enchanting tale of Cinderella is set to unfold on a stage like never before, as Grapevine Music presents Cinderella on Ice, a breathtaking performance for all the family at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta between March 21-24, 2024. Prepare to be whisked away into a world of magic, romance, and stunning ice-skating performances that promise to captivate audiences of all ages with a combination of extraordinary skating skills beautifully staged with breathtaking aerial feats, which will leave you mesmerised.

Set against the prestigious backdrop of the Republic Hall, the timeless story of Cinderella takes on a new dimension as world-class figure skaters including past gold medallists at the Olympics grace the ice with their artistry and skill. From the elegant glides to the graceful spins, every movement is choreographed to perfection, transporting the audience into the heart of the fairy tale. Through years of experience, the director and the team of ice skaters will be curating a one-of-a-kind experience, showcasing the magical tale of Cinderella that is not worth missing. A show which has been long coming to the Maltese Islands.

As the lights dim and the music swells, Republic Hall will be transformed into something never seen before in Malta, with a full-size ice rink, packed with innovative and picturesque props, backgrounds and scenes to draw the audiences into Cinderella’s world of dreams. From the humble beginnings to the magical transformation at the royal ball, every moment will unfold with a sense of wonder and awe. The combination of music, dazzling costumes, and graceful choreography will create a spectacle that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

We are inviting families to bring their little princes and princesses dressed as their favourite Cinderella characters to the spectacular performance to add an extra touch of enchantment to an already magical evening! Not only will dressing up add to the excitement of the evening, but it will also create cherished memories that your family will treasure for years to come. Whether your child dreams of being Cinderella herself, Prince Charming, or one of the beloved fairy godmothers, this is their chance to shine and become a part of the enchanting story unfolding on the ice.

Grapevine Music is renowned for its commitment to excellence in the arts, and Cinderella on Ice is no exception. From the talented cast of skaters to the dedicated production team, every aspect of the show has been meticulously crafted to ensure a world-class entertainment experience.

Whether you’re a fan of classic fairy tales, a lover of ice-skating, or simply looking for a magical outing, Cinderella on Ice promises to delight and inspire audiences of all ages. So mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and prepare to be swept away on a journey of enchantment unlike any other.

Book your tickets for the shows taking place between Thursday, March 21 and Sunday, March 24 at showshappening.com/mcc/CINDERELLA-ON-ICE. This event is supported by Visit Malta.