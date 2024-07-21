Express Trailers has inaugurated a new €600,000 investment in a third temperature-controlled warehouse and a new cross-dock facility for the loading and unloading of pharmaceutical cargo in temperature-controlled environments.

Both new facilities, located adjacent to the company’s head office building form part of a long-term project initiated in 2013 when Express Trailers had inaugurated its first two temperature-controlled warehousing facilities purposely designed and built for the storage of pharmaceuticals.

All facilities are licensed by Malta’s Medical Authorities and complement Express Trailers’ international pharmaceutical transport services which meet EU pharma ‘good distribution practices’ standards.

Express Trailers currently serves over 110 businesses in the pharma sector where currently, 18.9% of Malta’s total exports come from ‘Life Sciences Exports’. This market is valued at around €876 million with 60 companies operating locally who employ 1700 highly skilled technical people.

Addressing the inauguration of the new facilities, Express Trailers’ Chief Executive Officer Etienne Attard explained how the company’s constant investment in its logistics setup to service the country’s pharmaceutical sector reflects its vision and commitment to support Malta’s journey of economic growth.

“Any pharmaceutical sector is as strong as the logistics setup that supports it and at Express Trailers, we realised the huge potential of this sector way back since the 1970’s when we started servicing several leading pharmaceutical companies by supporting their import, export and pharma warehousing requirements,” said Attard.

Express Trailers was Malta’s first transport and logistics operator to be listed on the European Medicines Agency’s Eudra GMDP, a database for Good Distribution Practice Compliance and Wholesale Distribution Authorisation for the storage and transportation of medicinal products.

Franco Vella, Director at Express Trailers noted that the first two temperature-controlled facilities inaugurated in 2013 consist of a 700m² able to accommodate around 1300 pallets and equipped with an automated mobile aisle system to maximise capacity.

“This third new facility of another 350m² of storage capacity with a potential occupancy of 600 pallets completes our logistics and services offering to the level required today.”

“With the completion of this latest investment, we can continue guaranteeing professional high-standard storage and final delivery of pharmaceutical products to and from any point in Europe thanks to a Europe-wide network through our strategic partnership,” added Franco Vella.