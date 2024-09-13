The feast of Our Lady of Divine Grace will be celebrated at the Capuchin Friars sanctuary in Victoria on Sunday. Fr Guardian Mark Scicluna, OFM Cap, will lead a solemn concelebrated mass at 9am, while Mgr Carmelo Refalo will deliver the panegyric. The Żebbuġ parish choir, under the direction of Franco Cefai, will take part.

A pilgrimage, with the participation of motorcycles and bicycles, leaves Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary at 11.30am. On arrival at the sanctuary, Fr Scicluna will bless all the participants.

Fr Massimo Buttigieg will celebrate mass at 6pm. The Gozo Diocesan choir, directed by Dorienne Portelli, will take part. The procession with the titular statue of Our Lady, accompanied by the Leone Band, starts at 7pm.

The translation of the relic of Our Lady will be held on Saturday at 6.15pm. The procession will start from near the residence of the family who last hosted the painting of Our Lady of Divine Grace. All families hosting the painting at their homes over the past weeks are being invited to take part in the translation, which will be followed by vespers at 6.30pm and concelebrated mass, led by the Provincial vicar, Fr Raymond Bonnici OFM Cap, at 7pm. The music will be directed by Marita Zammit Cassar.

A demonstration with the statue of Our Lady, accompanied by the Leone Band, will start at 8.45pm. The statue will be hosted on its pedestal at 11pm, followed by fireworks and synchronised music by the Cobra Firing System.

An evening of folk music will be held at the sanctuary’s parvis on Friday at 8.30pm. Singers Jesmond il-Kalora, Frans il-Budaj, Toni il-Pikolin and Etienne ta’ Bormla and guitarist Ganni Saliba and friends will take part. The Aurora Folk Group will also take part.