The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows is being celebrated at St James church, Independence Square, Victoria, today.

Masses will be held every half hour between 6am and 1pm. Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebrate mass at Independence Square at 6pm, followed by the procession with the statue of Our Lady along the streets of Victoria.

St James church, run by Mgr Gorg Borg, has a long-established devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows. It is the seat of the Confraternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Sorrows. The devout statue of Our Lady was brought from Munich, Bavaria, in 1879.

The formal feast of Our Lady of Sorrows was originated by a provincial synod of Cologne in 1423. It was pencilled in the Lent calendar for the Friday after the third Sunday before Easter.