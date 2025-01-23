The feast of St John Bosco, patron saint of youths, which is being celebrated at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria, kicks off its celebrations on Thursday with the novena. After the 7pm mass, a conference themed ‘Don Bosco as an apostle of hope’ will be delivered by Mgr John Bosco Cremona.

On Sunday, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will conduct a visit to the oratory as part of the pastoral visitation he is holding in the Gozo diocese. Mgr Teuma will celebrate mass at 8am in the oratory chapel and then meet with members of the oratory, who will have the opportunity to speak with him about the oratory’s work.

On Monday, Fr Michael will celebrate mass for children at 5pm; prizes will be given to all those who attend. January 28, 29 and 30 are days of solemn triduum, which will be celebrated by former Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri.

Friday, January 31 is the liturgical feast of St John Bosco. Masses for schoolchildren will be said at 9am, 10am and 11am. In the evening, a solemn mass will be led by Gozo Cathedral archpriest Joseph Sultana, with the participation of the Aurora youth choir. At 8pm, there will be a meeting of prayer and experiences animated by Mark Laurence Zammit with the participation of Gianluca Bezzina and Mgr Teuma.

The eve of the feast, February 1, will see the start of the Don Bosco Football Festival at the oratory playground at 8.30am. A healing mass will be celebrated by Fr Marcello Ghirlando at 6.30pm; Mario Caruana will animate the liturgy. A dinner will be then held at The Grand Hotel in Mġarr.

The solemnity of the feast of St John Bosco will be celebrated on February 2, with high mass by Mgr Teuma at 9am, with the participation of the Chorus Urbanus, followed by the blessing of pets at St Augustine Square.

Band marches will be played by the youth band in the oratory foyer. In the evening, mass will be said by St George’s Basilica archpriest Joseph Curmi at 4.45pm, with the participation of the Laudate Pueri choir.

The procession with the statue of St John Bosco will start at 5.30pm. The La Stella Band will take part. Fireworks will be let off. The celebrations will be concluded with the Don Bosco grand concert by the Gozo Youth Wind Band under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech. The concert, at 7pm, will be held at the oratory theatre. Entrance is free.

The statue of St John Bosco is by renowned sculptor Wistin Camilleri. It was inaugurated in 1936, two years after the canonisation of John Bosco.

The statue was a donation by the founder of the oratory Fr Paul Micallef (1897-1956).