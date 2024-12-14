The liturgical feast of St Lucy, patron saint of the blind and those with eye trouble, is celebrated on December 13. In Gozo, the feast is being celebrated at Santa Luċija church, Santa Luċija, on Sunday.

The translation of the relic, led by Mgr Tarċisju Camilleri, will be held on Saturday at 5.15pm. Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate mass at 6pm. The Commandery of Gozo within The Grand Priory of the Maltese Islands in the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem will take part.

A festival of light with the participation of children will take place at 7pm, followed by fireworks at Santa Luċija square. Tal-Fuklar Folk Group will take part. The St Gregory Band of Kerċem will then play a march at 8.30pm, followed by a fireworks show, Luci d’Inverno, at 10pm.

Mgr Camilleri will celebrate solemn mass on Sunday at 9am. The orchestra and choir will be directed by maestro di cappella Carmel Grech. The procession with the statue of the saint will start at 5.30pm, accompanied by the Leon Band of Victoria.

Monday, December 16 is Thanksgiving Day. Church rector Noel Saliba will celebrate mass at 6pm, followed by Eucharistic benediction and the re-entry of the statue of St Lucy to its niche.

Santa Luċija church was recorded as early as 1575 and rebuilt in the 1790s. The latest enlargement took place in 1950.