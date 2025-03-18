Rainfall in February was 19.2 mm higher than average, breaking the dry trend observed in previous months, the MIA Met Office said on Tuesday.

It said it recorded 88.2 mm of rain throughout the month.

By the feast of St. Paul, on the 10th of February, the Meteorological Office said it had already recorded 49 mm of rain, meaning that the first ten days of the month surpassed half of February’s average rainfall (69 mm). However, February 1965 still holds the record for the wettest February, with 187.9 mm of rain.

Three of the wet days last month were marked by thunderstorms, and on two occasions, hail was observed.

Despite the storms, February was less windy than usual, with the average wind strength recorded at 8.8 knots. The strongest gust occurred on the 8th of February, when winds from the east-southeast reached 36 knots.

Although February brought a fair share of stormy weather, it was 1°C warmer than the climatic norm, with the average temperature for the month being 13.6°C. The highest temperature recorded during the month was 20.8°C on the 14th, while the coldest temperature was recorded on the 23rd, when it dropped to 7.4°C.

The month saw 164.2 hours of sunshine, 22.5 hours less than the climatic average. The sunniest day was the 16th of February, with 10.1 hours of sunshine, while the 8th of February received less than an hour of sunshine. ne.