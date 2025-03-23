An eye-catching aerial photo of the Maltese islands by Daniel Cilia, showing Gozo in the foreground, graces the front page of the February 2025 (no. 1,065) edition of the magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex, which was recently issued.

On the occasion of the Gozo Business Chamber’s 25th anniversary, an article lays out the organisation’s vision for the island.

Among other articles, readers will find an interview with poet Ġorġ Pisani and a commentary prepared by the OASI Foundation about the scourge of drugs.

For more details and subscriptions, visit www.facebook.com/ilhajjafghawdex.