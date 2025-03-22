Sunday next week, March 30, sees the annual Good Friday Exhibition from the Saint Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society open in Birkirkara.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Il-Misteru tal-Mewt u l-Qawmien' (“The Mystery of Death and Resurrection”), will feature the participation of 50 different exhibitors of various age groups.

The items on display include a life-sized replica of the Last Supper, various Good Friday statuettes and a replica of the Golgotha where Jesus was crucified, comprising more than 300 traditional clay statuettes.

Other attractions include large replicas of the interior of a church, complete with Good Friday statuettes and scenes from the passion – the short period before Christ’s death – and miniature replicas of Altars of Repose.

The exhibition will also feature various other sacred objects, antique items, pictures and symbols pertaining to Good Friday, and costumes of Roman soldiers.

Some of the items will be on display for the first time.

Most of the exhibitors are from the Saint Joseph the Worker Parish in Birkirkara.

The exhibition will open at 10am following Mass at 9am at the St Joseph the Worker Parish Church.

It will remain open from 9am to 12pm and from 4pm until 9pm daily until Good Friday on April 18, while on Maundy Thursday it will remain open in the afternoon until 12am.

On Good Friday, the exhibition will be open from 9am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm.

Entrance is free of charge.

For further information, visit the society page on Facebook.