Malta’s bond market has grown remarkably over recent years, indicating both the important role of the capital market as a complementary means of finance for many companies as well as the overriding preference for fixed-income securities by the local investor community.

During 2024, the total amount of corporate bonds that would have been issued on the Regulated Main Market of the Malta Stock Exchange of €437m represents a steady increase from last year.

The record issuance was of circa €470m during 2022 as a number of companies tapped the bond market in the first half of that year just before the surge in interest rates across the eurozone following a decade of historically low interest rates.

The size of Malta’s corporate bond market has now grown to €2.8bn. The six largest issuers with total bonds in issue of at least €100m account for 47% of the overall market totalling €1.3bn.

The Corinthia Group (incorporating International Hotel Investments plc, CPHCL Finance plc and Mediterranean Investment Holdings plc) remains the largest issuer with total bond issuance of €390m followed by the Hili Ventures Group (incorporating Hili Finance Company plc, Premier Capital plc and Hili Properties plc following the redemption of the 1923 Investments plc bonds earlier this month) with total bond issuance of €352m.

Bank of Valletta plc is the third-largest issuer with total bond issuance of €261.6m.

This year, BOV very successfully issued the single largest bond in Malta at €100m as part of its €250m Unsecured Euro Medium Term Bond Programme. While there is no indication currently of the number of bond issues that may be offered throughout the course of 2025, the amount of corporate bond issuance is also dependent on the number of bonds maturing in any calendar year.

There are a few issuers whose bonds are due to mature next year and who may inevitably decide to refinance through the issue of new offerings.

Companies with assets generating long-term recurring cash flows should inevitably always optimise their capital structure by having long-term borrowings in place and the structure of the bond market is the perfect avenue for such an initiative

Although some investors regularly criticise the fact that companies refinance maturing bonds through the issuance of new debt by arguing that this indicates a company is in a weak financial situation, this is a common phenomenon even overseas.

This argument must be seen in the context of the specific company in question and the nature of its business activities. Companies with assets generating long-term recurring cash flows should inevitably always optimise their capital structure by having long-term borrowings in place and the structure of the bond market is the perfect avenue for such an initiative.

The largest amount due for redemption next year, amounting to €45m, is a bond issued by International Hotel Investments plc (IHI). Due to the nature of its business activities, the company was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which coincided with a period of sustained investments in a number of countries due to new hotel openings in New York, Bucharest, Brussels, and Rome.

Moreover, IHI continues to be impacted by the ongoing difficulties operating within Libya and the Russian Federation, and the fluctuations of their respective currencies.

The financial statements over recent years clearly indicate the increased borrowings of the IHI Group. The Financial Analysis Summary published in June 2024 indicates that IHI is expected to end this year with a net debt figure of €733m compared to €530m in 2019, with net finance costs rising to over €40m in 2024.

This will be an important focal point by the investing community when IHI approach the market in the coming months to refinance (in part or in whole) the €45m due for redemption in May 2025.

While IHI’s new openings this year and in future years will inevitably lead to improved revenue streams, there will be increased scrutiny on the strategy of debt reduction by virtue of sales of assets as highlighted by IHI’s chairperson Alfred Pisani in his statement in the 2023 Annual Report.

Pisani had claimed that “net proceeds from sales of assets will be deployed exclusively towards paying down debt we took on during the pandemic” as the group aims to achieve a “goal to balance our net debt versus Ebdita to a multiple of a maximum six times”.

Another large bond redemption due in October 2025 amounting to €37m is by Hili Properties plc. The projections published some months ago by Hili Ventures Ltd, as the majority shareholder of Hili Properties, had envisaged that this bond will be repaid in full as it anticipates to dispose of properties valued at just over €60m by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year, the company had already confirmed that it sold a retail complex in Latvia for €7m. Hili Properties has a portfolio of 23 properties currently valued at €229m.

Given the ongoing strength in the financial performance of the Hili Ventures Group (Ebdita forecasted to climb to €142.6m in 2024 and rise to €160.6m in 2025) coupled with its dynamic nature and overall ambitions (as evident from the takeover of Tigné Mall plc), it is possibly too early to gauge whether Hili Properties will indeed simply repay the bond or continue to expand its property portfolio and combine new acquisitions with the bond refinancing exercising in the second half of next year.

Apart from possible refinancing of these bonds being redeemed over the next few months, there are possibilities of increased issuance from other companies also as a result of the declining interest rate environment across the eurozone following the surge in rates between 2022 and mid-2023.

BOV should also be expected to issue another tranche of its medium-term note programme as it continues to optimise its capital allocation between Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 issuance.

Moreover, also in the fixed-income space, there will also be elevated issuance by the Government of Malta in 2025 since it requires €1.5bn in new MGS issues to refinance existing debt being matured of €0.6bn and new borrowings of €0.9bn to finance the projected deficit.

As I have regularly stated in the past and, more specifically in a recent article on commonly-used bond market methodology, investors need to base their investment decision on the financial strength and soundness of a company issuing a bond and not be simply guided by the interest rate being offered.

Financial intermediaries have an important role to play in this respect given the weak investment knowledge that remains prevalent among many parts of the retail community.

