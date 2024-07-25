This win is a testament to their unwavering commitment to the iGaming Industry having been recognised once again as the ‘Best Alternative Banking Solution’ at the prestigious MiGEA Awards. This is the 4th time the Finductive payment platform has been recognised for this accolade, solidifying its position as a leader in the field of payments.

CEO and Director, Matthias Muth, commented that “Finductive is honoured and humbled to receive this award again and proud to be recognised by peers in the industry, as a leader when it comes to payments, especially in the iGaming Sector.”

Finductive’s payment eco-system has been designed to cater to the unique needs of the iGaming sector. By offering a comprehensive suite of services, including segregated accounts for proper and secure fund management and multi-currency accounts that enable real-time exchange rates for payments, Finductive has become the Trusted Partner for Moving Money Worldwide for gaming operators.

“Our deep understanding of the iGaming Industry is what sets us apart,” said Carsten Schaefer, Director and Co-Founder, “We don’t just provide payment solutions – we leverage our extensive knowledge in this sector to support the growth and success of our clients' business. This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, our continued commitment to innovation, and the trust our clients have placed in us to be their chosen payment partner.”

Through their knowledge and understanding of the complexities of payments in the iGaming Industry, Finductive has provided a solution that enables safe and secure payment transactions, whilst remaining compliant to the regulatory requirements. By moving away from traditional banking structures, their payment platform is a key tool for gaming operators, enabling them to transact with ease in the knowledge that Finductive understands and caters to their needs.

Finductive will endeavour to push the boundaries of innovation ensuring they remain the premier payment solution for the iGaming Industry. As they innovate and expand, it is clear that the future of payments in the iGaming Industry will continue to benefit.

Congratulations to the whole team at Finductive on this well-deserved achievement!

For more information on how a Finductive Corporate Payment Account can assist your business needs visit finductive.com.

Finductive Ltd (C 89272) is a limited liability company incorporated in Malta, regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority of Triq l-Imdina, Zone 1, Central Business District, Birkirkara, CBD 3020, Malta, and licensed to operate as a financial institution carrying out the activities of payment services in accordance with the Second Schedule of the Financial Institutions Act (Ch. 376 of the Laws of Malta).

Finductive Ltd is not a credit institution and the Deposit Guarantee Scheme is not applicable.