The hours during which fireworks may be let off for rehearsal are being extended to include an hour in the morning between 11 and noon and an hour after sunset, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

It said that the time when these rehearsals could take place was being extended by legal notice to avoid inconvenience, introduce greater conformity and achieve the purposes of fireworks enthusiasts.

The decision was taken after consultations with the Malta Pyrotechnics Association.

During the talks it was clarified that the day permit for the firing of fireworks is €7.70c, the ministry said.