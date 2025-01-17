The first ever Boeing 777-300 converted freighter, also known as the “Big Twin” was registered in Malta, by the Maltese-based Challenge Group.

Prime Minister Robert Abela called this an “important milestone” that adds to the 920 registered aircraft in Malta, during a press conference at Challenge Group’s offices in SkyParks on Friday.

“The number of registered aircraft doubled in five years,” Abela said.

This aircraft adds to the three 767 Freighter aircraft that Challenge Group already owns.

Besides this work, Abela also spoke highly of Challenge Group as they employed around 140 workers locally.

Abela also mentioned the labour migration policy, which will control high turnover rates of third-country national workers and positively contribute to local employment and the rights of workers.

Abela also mentioned Malta Vision 2050 and its plans to push different sectors towards a digital and green transition.

"In the coming months we will also work to continue improving the quality of the human resource in our country through reskilling and upskilling," Abela said whilst adding that Malta should focus more on skills creation rather than job creation.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said he cannot help but feel pride in this achievement and excitement for what the future holds. Bonett hailed Malta as a vital hub for aviation, especially because of Malta’s English-speaking workforce and economic stability.

Challenge Group CEO Yossi Shoukroun hailed this as a “historic day” that came about through the “relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence”.

This aircraft, with its unparalleled capabilities, will enable us to meet the growing demands of global trade and reinforce our position as a key enabler in the supply chain,” Shoukroun said.

Shoukroun spoke highly of Malta being a “great base” and moving forward he plans on working with the government to support Malta’s aviation