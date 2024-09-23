The Swedish Gambling Authority “Spelinspektionen” has imposed strict regulations on online casinos in Sweden. These restrictions drive Swedish players to seek online casinos licensed in other jurisdictions, such as the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). The stringent rules, such as high taxes, fewer or no bonuses, and a lower number of games, make the Swedish market less attractive. Today’s article will discuss five reasons Swedish players love MGA casinos.

More generous bonuses

MGA online casinos are famous for their reliability and safety. The MGA is a respected regulatory body that ensures strict compliance with fair gameplay and security standards. However, the number one reason that makes these platforms attractive for Swedish players is the generous bonuses.

Some of the best MGA casinos are Nitro Casino, Rise of Bets, Rapid Casino, and Qbet Casino. These casinos offer generous bonuses to Swedish players, allowing them to play popular games without using their own money.

At the same time, bonuses and promotions enable Swedish players to extend their gameplay, explore different games, and practise different strategies before playing for real money. MGA casinos usually offer:

Welcome Bonuses

No Deposit Bonuses

Deposit or Match Bonuses

Free Spins

Reload Bonuses

Cashback Promotions

High-Roller Bonuses

Loyalty programmes

VIP Reward programmes

Refer-a-Friend Bonus

Wider variety of games

Spelinspektionen has imposed strict regulations, leading to fewer games and reduced quality. These regulations cause rigorous audits and robust compliance requirements. The Swedish Gambling Authority has limited the types of games and bonuses, restricting the variety and appeal of the games available. Most game providers, including reputable ones, find it challenging to meet these demands.

On the other hand, the MGA has lenient regulations, allowing Swedish players to explore different casino games. Remember, these games come from reputable software developers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, NetEnt, and others. Here is a quick overview of some credible providers and their top games.

MGA casino game provider Top five games NetEnt Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Dead or Alive, Twin Spin, Divine Fortune Microgaming Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II, Immortal Romance, Avalon II, Jurassic Park Play’n GO Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Fire Joker, Legacy of Dead, Moon Princess Pragmatic Play Wolf Gold, The Dog House, Sweet Bonanza, John Hunter, Great Rhino, and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen Evolution Gaming Lightning Roulette, Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, Dream Catcher, Immersive Roulette

In addition to these games providers, MGA casinos have games from Realtime Gaming, Playtech, Novomatic, Rival Powered, Nolimit City, ELK Studios, Big Time Gaming, YGGDRASIL Gaming, Quickspin, Push Gaming, and many more.

Swedish players can play numerous games at MGA casinos. These include slot games, card games like baccarat, poker, blackjack, dice games like Craps, roulette, lottery-style games, live dealer games, bingo, and virtual sports. Swedish players can access specialty games like Keno, Plinko, and Scratch cards.

Competitive sports betting features

Most online casinos licensed by the Swedish Gambling Authority do not have sports betting features, preventing Swedish bettors from betting on their favourite sports. That’s why betting enthusiasts in Sweden turn to MGA casinos with sports betting options.

MGA casinos offer sports betting due to comprehensive licensing provided by the Malta Gaming Authority, covering different activities, including sports betting. It attracts a broader audience, improves engagement, and boosts bettors’ trust and satisfaction.

The unified services for casino and sports betting make MGA casinos the go-to online platforms for Swedish players and bettors. MGA-licensed betting sites offer various advantages to enthusiasts in Sweden. These include:

Less restrictive regulations

Higher betting limits

More diverse betting markets

Better odds

Attractive sports bonuses

Tax-free winnings

Comprehensive live betting options

User-friendly interface

Wide range of sports

Flexible payment options

MGA casinos have various payment options, such as credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, prepaid cards, cryptocurrencies, and mobile payments. Platforms use advanced, cutting-edge encryption technologies to protect Swedish players’ personal data and financial transactions. Likewise, the variety of payment options ensures players in Sweden have the most secure and convenient options.

Credit Cards Mastercard, Visa, American Express Debit Cards Maestro, Visa Electron Bank Transfers SEPA, SWIFT E-Wallets PayPal, Neteller, Skrill Prepaid Cards Paysafecard, AstroPay Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin Mobile Payments Apple Pay, Google Pay

MGA conducts regular audits and checks to ensure online casinos adhere to the security standards and protocols and maintain the security and integrity of their financial operations. This is another reason why Swedish players love MGA casinos.

Trust and security

The Malta Gaming Authority is renowned for its reasonable regulatory standards, ensuring online casinos operate fairly and securely. These casinos place a robust emphasis on promoting responsible gambling. Thus, players can set limits on their spending.

Likewise, these casinos offer support services for players in Sweden and other countries who may develop gambling problems. MGA-licensed casinos provide reliable customer support, ensuring players receive help whenever needed.

Final words about MGA online casinos

Swedish players want more bonuses, diverse casino games, secure payment options, sports betting with competitive odds and live stats, and trusted platforms with safety protocols for protecting their personal and financial information. This is what online casinos licensed by MGA offer to players and bettors in Sweden.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/