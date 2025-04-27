Clara Galea recently graduated as a doctor of music in performance from the University of Malta following three years of study, research and artistic practice under the guidance of her supervisors Max Erwin and Rebecca Hall. Her doctoral studies focused on two works for flute by French composer André Jolivet and on the application of embodied analysis.

Galea’s dissertation, titled André Jolivet’s Cinq Incantations and Chant de Linos: Analysis, Historical Context, and Performance, examined the evolution of Jolivet’s composition style and its connection to his broader artistic influences. By employing embodied analysis – a method that considers the role of physical gestures in performance – she explored how Jolivet’s music communicates meaning beyond the written score. The research not only contributed a deeper understanding of his work but also provided insights for performers seeking to interpret his music.

As part of her doctoral studies, Galea presented three performances that showcased her research in practice.

The first was a solo recital featuring Jolivet’s Cinq Incantations, J.S. Bach’s Partita in A minor and Henri Dutilleux’s Sonatine for Flute and Piano.

The second was a chamber music recital, demonstrating the interplay between different instruments in music by W.A. Mozart, Aaron Copland and Antonín Dvořák.

The final performance was a concerto with orchestra held at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta. The programme featured J.S. Bach’s Keyboard Concerto BWV 1057, which places a harpsichord and two obbligato flute parts against a backdrop of strings.

Galea said her achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable support of her supervisors, colleagues, family and friends. Her doctorate work was funded by the Malta Arts Scholarships administered by the ministry for education.