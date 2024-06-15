Fontana will be celebrating the titular feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Sunday. Solemn High Mass will be celebrated today, last day of the triduum, at 7pm with the participation of the Chorus Urbanus and orchestra. Band marches by the San Girgor Band of Kerċem will start at 9.30pm, followed by a spectacle of rooftop fireworks synchronised with music.

The translation of the relic of the Holy Cross will be held tomorrow at 6.30pm, followed by solemn High Mass. The Santa Margerita band of Sannat will play marches along the streets of Fontana at 9pm, followed by an audio-visual feature and aerial and ground fireworks.

Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass on Sunday at 9am. The panegyric will be delivered by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada. The Missa Fons Vitae by Mro John Galea will be executed. The Chorus Ubanus, soloists and orchestra will take part. The procession with the miraculous statue of the Sacred Heart will leave the church at 7.30pm. The La Stella Band of Victoria will take part.

Meanwhile, Tuesday, June 18, marks the 31st anniversary of the coronation of the titular painting of the church. Parish priest Simon Mario Cachia will celebrate thanksgiving mass at 7pm, followed by the re-entry of the statue of the Sacred Heart into its niche. A barbecue on the parvis organised by the parish will follow.

All church functions will be broadcast on Radio Sacro Cuor 105.2FM and live streamed on the radio’s Facebook page.

The statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Fontana parish church.