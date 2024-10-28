Fontana parish is holding a series of events marking All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Posters of saints venerated at Fontana church were distributed to parishioners to be displayed in the windows of their homes. On Sunday, children wearing costumes of their favourite saint attended the 10.30am mass, followed by a bake sale by the parish youth group and an ‘Autumn Funland’ organised by the local council.

On November 1, there will be adoration of the Holy Eucharist, followed by mass for the repose of the unborn, stillborn and children who died at a very young age at 6pm.

A close-up of the plaque beneath the statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at the Victoria cemetery.

On November 2, five masses will be said at Fontana church and one at Victoria cemetery. High mass will be celebrated at 6pm. It will be offered for the repose of parishioners who died during the past 12 months.

