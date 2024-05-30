Marlene Farrugia has endorsed Arnold Cassola’s campaign for the European Parliament elections.

The former Partit Demokratiku leader said Cassola was a candidate who would "clearly serve and not use" the country, as others have done.

Now is the chance to choose candidates who will work to make Malta a better place, she said in a video message.

“Let’s not waste this chance and use our vote well,” said Farrugia, who also served as a Labour Party MP.

Cassola said Farrugia is respected by all because she always worked to serve the country.

"I am honoured and humbled that she has publicly endorsed my campaign. I would like to thank her and all other personalities who have publicly endorsed my campaign."

Cassola’s MEP campaign has been endorsed by a number of other personalities, including award-winning author Immanuel Mifsud, academic Marie Briguglio and columnist Kevin Cassar.

Cassola has emerged among the most popular of the independent candidates ahead of the June 8 poll.