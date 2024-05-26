A series of discussions were held in April and May by the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation (Malta) with the purpose of encouraging dialogue on current social challenges.

The first discussion, held on April 24 at Trident Park, in Mrieħel was addressed by Tonio Borg and was entitled ‘Ecological stewardship: Exploring the environmental wisdom of Pope Francis’ encyclicals and Pope John Paul II’s Centesimus Annus’.

Using the encyclicals Centesimus Annus and Laudato Si’ as a framework, the first session explored our relationship with the environment. Artificial intelligence (AI) and its far-reaching effects on society, as well as the myriad ethical questions it raises, were the focus of the second session. Borg led the first discussion, concentrating on integral human development through the lens of two crucial encyclicals: Centesimus Annus, authored by Pope John Paul II in 1991, and the more recent Laudato Si’ by Pope Francis in 2015.

Throughout the session, Borg underscored significant points, stressing that Laudato Si’ is not solely an environmental advocacy document but, rather, a social encyclical that discussed the concept of “integral ecology”. This principle acknowledges the interconnectedness of all entities and components in existence. According to Borg, “today’s problems call for a vision capable of taking into account every aspect of the global crisis”.

This idea of interconnectedness has been echoed throughout the Church’s teachings regarding integral ecology. Because we are an integral component of the natural world, we must stop seeing it as an objective entity separate from ourselves. Our duty as stewards is to protect the earth for the benefit of generations to come, not to plunder what we have inherited from past generations.

On May 9, another seminar organised with the support of the Justice and Peace Commission and APS Bank plc and hosted at Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, in Santa Venera explored various facets of AI, its impact on society and ethical considerations. The discussion featured insights from two esteemed experts in the field: Alexiei Dingli and Rev. Jean Gové.

Dingli’s presentation, entitled ‘Living with AI’, covered the benefits and drawbacks of AI. He highlighted AI’s capabilities in handling vast data, providing speed and accuracy, and reducing human errors in repetitive tasks. However, he also noted challenges such as the initial investment, potential job displacement and the scarcity of AI expertise.

Dingli also provided a comprehensive outlook on the future landscape of AI, drawing upon the European Union’s digital ambitions as outlined by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. He also shared predictions from the World Economic Forum about job displacement and creation due to AI, emphasising that while AI will automate many tasks, it will also create new job opportunities.

According to Dingli, managing the balance between leveraging AI’s benefits and mitigating its risks involves treating AI as an extension of human capability, requiring oversight and responsible use.

Pope Francis underscored the necessity of responsible AI development that respects fundamental human values - Claudio Farrugia

Gové, in his presentation entitled ‘AI and work: Some ethical considerations’, examined the ethical implications of AI, particularly in the context of work. He emphasised the Church’s initiative-taking stance on AI, aligning it with Catholic social teachings on work, education, environment and governance. Gové identified key areas impacted by AI, namely moral deskilling, governance and environmental concerns.

He highlighted the risk of moral deskilling, where reliance on AI for decision-making could erode human judgement skills. He also stressed the need for robust legislation to ensure AI development prioritises the common good, inclusivity and accountability.

Gové noted the environmental impact of AI, pointing out the significant energy consumption of data centres and the ethical issues surrounding the mining of rare earth elements.

Pope Francis’s message for World Day of Peace 2024 was also referenced, underscoring the necessity of responsible AI development that respects fundamental human values such as inclusion, transparency and equity.

The seminar concluded with a call for continued dialogue and responsible governance to harness AI’s potential for societal benefit while safeguarding ethical standards and human dignity.

The purpose of the Vatican-based Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation is to promote the principles of Catholic social teaching and to support the social, economic and cultural initiatives inspired by these teachings.

The foundation aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among business leaders, scholars and the broader community to address contemporary social issues and contribute to the common good.

By organising conferences, seminars and meetings of reflection, the foundation seeks to deepen the understanding of ethical principles in economic and social policies, in line with the values articulated by the Catholic Church.

Anyone interested in attending meetings held by the Malta group of the Vatican-based foundation may send an e-mail to: cappfmalta@gmail.com.

Claudio Farrugia is a member of Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation (Malta).