Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed Fr Mark Ellul as the new delegate for Catholic Education to assist the Episcopal Conference in the Church’s work on education.

In a statement, the Curia said Ellul’s appointment reflected the Church’s renewed commitment to strengthening Catholic education in Malta and Gozo.

He currently heads the Archbishop’s Seminary School in Rabat.

Scicluna expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Rev Dr Charles Mallia for his nearly 15 years of dedicated service as a delegate for Catholic Education.

In his new role, Ellul will oversee the Secretariat for Catholic Education, which operates under the jurisdiction of the Maltese Episcopal Conference.

The secretariat supports and coordinates 55 Church schools, and provides administrative, curricular, psycho-social and pastoral support to Church schools, collectively educating nearly 17,000 students - approximately one-third of Malta and Gozo’s student population.

Ellul, 45, received his priestly formation at the Archbishop’s Seminary in Rabat and the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta.

He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Malta, and a Master of Science Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Leicester.

He is presently finalising his Doctorate in Educational Leadership at University College London.

Ordained a priest on June 23, 2010, Ellul served as deputy head at the Archbishop's Seminary for two years and as headmaster for 13 years.

He currently also serves pastorally at the Senglea Parish and is a member of both the MATSEC Board and the Church Schools Association.

In its mission to be an inclusive Church that welcomes, accompanies and serves, the Church in Malta and Gozo reaffirms the importance of providing Catholic education inspired by Gospel values.

This commitment highlights the Church’s dedication to nurturing holistic development, fostering dialogue, and promoting mutual understanding within Malta’s educational sector, the Curia added.