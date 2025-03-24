A 21-year-old French national has admitted that, together with three other individuals, he assaulted two other individuals as they robbed them off their possessions.

The mugging took place on 16 March at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s. The court heard how one of the victims suffered facial injuries that were later certified as grievous.

The prosecution told the court that last Sunday one of the assailants was spotted on the street. The suspect was eventually arrested at a hotel in St Julian’s where he has been residing. There, the officers found some of the stolen objects including a watch valued at €150.

On Monday, Jean Baptist Latchimy, who works at a casino, was accused of theft aggravated by violence.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court explained the consequence of entering a guilty plea and that he could potentially be sent to prison for confessing to the crime.

After being given some time to rethink his plea, the man confirmed his intention to plead guilty.

Submissions on punishment were then made, with legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech urging the court to take into consideration that his client entered a guilty plea at such an early stage of the proceedings. He argued that the accused should get the minimum punishment, which would be three years imprisonment in such cases.

The prosecution agreed to the defence suggestion.

The man was remanded in custody until the court delivers its sentence on 9 April.

AG lawyer Martina Calleja prosecuted, assisted by inspector Darryl Farr.

Magistrate Abigail Critien presided over the court.