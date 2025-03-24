Mużika Mużika

The fifth edition of the music festival celebrating music and the Maltese language returns to the MFCC in Ta’ Qali from March 27 to 29.

Previously known as the Maltese Song Festival, the song contest was revived by Festivals Malta in 2021 and has since continued to gain popularity.Sixteen finalists will perform in this year’s edition, accompanied by a live orchestra.

The festival, which will be broadcast live on TVM, will be hosted by Keith Demicoli, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Claire Agius and Moira Delia.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Tragedy and comedy: Broadway and the Silver Screen

Baritone Ken Scicluna, accompanied by pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa, will perform in a concert at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on March 25 at 12.30pm.

The concert features classics such as Stephen Sondheim’s Send in the Clowns; Henry Mancini’s Charade and Moon River; Frederick Loewe’s I’ll Talk to the Trees; I, Don Quixote by Mitch Leigh; Singin’ in the Rain by Herb Brown; You’ll Never Walk Alone by Rodgers & Hammerstein; and If I Were a Rich Man by Jerry Bock.

The recital forms part of a series of lunchtime concerts organised by Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing: baroccobookings@gmail.com or baroccomalta@gmail.com, or by calling on 356 7968 0952.

Taħt il-Pont ta’ San Ġiljan

The organisers of Rock the South Festival, MusicPlayground and Tigullio Complex are holding a new festival on March 29 and 30.

Fifteen of Malta’s “grittiest” bands and over 20 deejays will be taking part. There will also be a silent disco, edgy art exhibitions, skate ramps, aerial silk dancers, jugglers and Poi dancers, food stands and an artisan market, among others.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Operatic Arias and Duets

An evening of operatic arias and duets will be taking place at La Valette Hall, Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on March 29 at 7pm.

Tenor Alan Sciberras and soprano Andriana Yordanova will perform works by Verdi, Puccini, Bizet, Cilea, Ponchielli and Rossini, among others. They will be accompanied by pianist Sofia Narmania.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Queen Victoria Band concert

The Queen Victoria Band A.D. 1865 of Żurrieq is commemorating its 160th anniversary with a concert featuring classic and contemporary pieces at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on March 30 at 7.30pm.

The programme will honour the club’s rich history and musical heritage.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Méditation: French Works for Voice & Harp

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is presenting a meditative programme of French chamber works at the Oratory of the Onorati, Valletta, on March 27 at 7.30pm.

The programme features works by Fauré, Massenet and Debussy, and also rarely heard works by the Boulanger sisters. Performing during the evening will be mezzo-soprano Alexandra Scicluna, together with musicians Clara Galea (flute) and Anne Marie Camilleri Podestà (harp).

Entrance is free but donations are more than welcome.

ARTS

Ħolqa International Arts Festival

The University of Malta Junior College is holding the eighth edition of its international youth arts festival Ħolqa between March 24 and 28.

This year’s theme, ‘The Year of the Arlecchino’, pays tribute to the Commedia dell’ Arte and its legacy, marking 480 years since the establishment of the first professional performing arts company in 1545.

The programme includes the Junior College 2025 Soirée performance Kemmuna Airways, Friġġ by Lara Agius (Chewing Productions) and FAT by Teatru Malta.

There will also be performances from Ireland, French Polynesia, Norway, Germany and Bulgaria, besides interactive workshops, music and more.

For more information, visit the Facebook page Ħolqa.

The event's poster

THEATRE

Fiddler on the Roof

The classic musical, based on a screenplay by Joseph Stein with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, is being staged at the Astra Theatre in Victoria this weekend and on March 29 and 30.

The story, directed by Christopher Gatt, revolves around Tevye (Mark Tonna), a poor philosophical milkman in the fictional village of Anatevka in tsarist Russia, his sharp-witted and loving wife Golde (Pia Zammit), and their five daughters, three of whom are old enough to marry.

The production features musical direction by George Apap and choreography by Francesco Nicodeme.

Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

Cast members in Fiddler on the Roof. Photo: Joe Attard

TOI TOI: Down to Earth

TOI TOI participatory theatre, produced for babies between 0-3 years, is presenting the third of a four-part series exploring the elements on March 29 and 30 and April 5 and 6.

Down to Earth is based on the idea that one fosters a love for nature and a sense of wonder about the environment from a young age. The attending babies and their guardians will be immersed into TOI TOI’s special brand of interactive play, encouraging their natural instinct for curiosity and movement. There will be two shows on all dates at 9.30 and 11am.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

DANCE

Lose Yourself to Dance

Moveo Dance Company is paying tribute to the iconic electronic duo Daft Punk during a one-of-a-kind performance party at the Valletta Campus Theatre from March 29 to 31.

A live DJ will get the party started in this standing event, where guests are expected to dance along.

Tickets from showshappening.com. Read more about the show in this Times of Malta preview.

Moveo will combine a party-like atmosphere with meticulously crafted choreography. Photos via Moveo Dance Company

FILM

Lux Audience Award Screenings

The LUX Audience Award, organised by the European Parliament, promotes cultural diversity and provides tangible support to European cinema and the arts.The five finalist films are subtitled in the 24 official EU languages and free screenings which are organised by the European Parliament in all 27 EU countries, including Malta and Gozo.

In collaboration with the European Parliament Office in Malta and Spazju Kreattiv, these films are being shown locally this month and in April.

This week, Animal by Sofia Exarchou, certified 15, is being shown at Spazju Kreattiv on March 26 at 7.30pm.

Those who rate the films by April may win a range of prizes, including a trip to the European Parliament to attend the LUX Award Ceremony and meet directors and film crews of the nominees.

For show times, tickets and more information, visit the websites of kreattivita.org and citadelcinema.com.

NT LIVE: Dr Strangelove

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is screening the world premiere adaptation of National Theatre’s Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr Strangelove on March 27 at 7.30pm.

The satire, which follows a rogue US General who triggers a nuclear attack, stars seven-time BAFTA award-winner Steve Coogan, who plays four roles in the show. The production is led by a world-renowned creative team including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley.

Tickets for the screening, certified 15, from kreattivita.org. There will be an encore on April 6 at 6.30pm. Read this preview on X2.

Steve Coogan in Dr Strangelove.

whatson@timesofmalta.com