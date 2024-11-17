33rd Sunday of ordinary time. Today’s readings: Daniel 12,1-3; Hebrews 10,11-14.18; Mark 13,24-32

The Greek word apokalypsis, which is the first word of the Book of Revelation, means precisely that – a revelation given to human beings about some otherwise hidden realities and events. The equivalent English term – apocalypse – is a kind of biblical genre that deals mostly with the end times, a theme that has fascinated many people along the ages. In fact, several have tried to predict the date the world would end, but none have managed to guess it.

In the “Apocalypse” episode of The Story of God series by Morgan Freeman, the presenter explores the fascination of different religions and cultures with this phenomenon. In speaking about it, Jesus said that this would be preceded by sickness, a darkened sun, a moon without light, stars falling from heaven, and the shaking of the heavenly bodies. Yet, amid all these prophecies about strange happenings that will take place some time in the future, a ray of hope shines brightly in the assurance we are given that Christ will come again “in the clouds with great power and glory (Mk 13,26)”.

Several African languages have a rich array of future tense forms with various nuances, making it difficult for biblical scholars to translate certain texts into these languages because Jesus did not tell us exactly when he would come again. Did Jesus mean he was coming back very soon or in the distant future? Yet, despite these linguistic problems encountered by translators, his return is certain.

On a weekly basis, when we gather to celebrate the Eucharist on Sunday, we profess in our creed that Jesus is at the right-hand of the Father, and that “from there he will come to judge the living and the dead”. Then, after consecration, we joyfully acclaim: “Christ has died, Christ is risen, Christ will come again.” For this reason, preachers across the world have taught us to live as though Jesus Christ died yesterday, rose again today, and is coming back tomorrow. Such an attitude comes from the conviction that his words must be taken very seriously.

In his Screwtape Letters, C. S. Lewis – who converted from atheism – writes about a senior demon called Screwtape who suggests that one of the best tactics to tempt human beings is to instil a sense of procrastination. Rather than trying to convince them to reject the faith, a more effective temptation is to let them believe that God, heaven and hell exist, but that there is no hurry to turn to God. Yet, how can one not feel the need to take the life of faith seriously and live according to the will of Christ, who said “heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away” (Mk 13,31)?

This sense of urgency becomes all the more pertinent when framed in a context of love rather than fear. When Christ returns “he will send his angels and gather his elect… (Mk 13,27)”. Both now and then, we need to be counted among his own. When 33 Chilean miners got trapped underground for several weeks in 2010, the world was touched by the hope they held onto that was fuelled by faith in the team that was desperately working to save them.

Our own active waiting for Christ’s return needs to be marked by a longing for him, as for a loving saviour who would bring an end to life’s uncertainties and this world’s turmoil. God alone knows whether some of us will be the ones to witness his magnificent and glorious return in power or whether this will happen to some future generation. Yet it makes more sense to me to pray less fervently for his second coming and more intensely that I may belong to him when he finally returns.

