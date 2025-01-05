Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, Cycle C. Today’s readings: Isaiah 60:1-6; Ephesians 3:2-3a, 5-6; Matthew 2:1-12

The Hero with a Thousand Faces, by Joseph Campbell

“The Hero’s Journey” is a narrative framework outlined by Joseph Campbell in The Hero with a Thousand Faces. It describes a universal pattern found in myths, stories and legends across cultures. The journey follows a protagonist (the hero) who ventures out to achieve a great goal, undergoing personal transformation in the process. This structure resonates with audiences because it mirrors the human experience of growth, struggle and self-discovery.

The Bible is replete with such stories; the great figures of our faith, our role models, all go on a transformative journey of some sort. Reflecting about the patriarch Abraham’s own calling by God to set out on the journey of a lifetime, Pope Emeritus Benedict wonders: “How would we have responded to such an invitation? In fact it meant setting out with no directions, no knowledge of where God would lead him; it was a journey that demanded radical obedience and trust, to which faith alone gives access. Yet the dark unknown – to which Abraham had to go – was lit by the light of a promise; God added to his order a reassuring word that unfolded to Abraham a future, life in fullness.” (General Audience, January 23, 2013)

Today’s Gospel for the solemnity of the Epiphany shows us, however, that it is not only the heroes who undertake this kind of journey, but also those whom we might view as “supporting characters”. It is the evocative story of the Magi who come from the East, led by a celestial phenomenon, to pay homage to the Christ child.

It was a journey that demanded radical obedience and trust, to which faith alone gives access - Pope Benedict, January 23, 2013

It should perhaps be pointed out that some of the details that most people take for granted about this story are incorrect. Despite the popular notion of “three kings” in songs and nativity scenes, Matthew does not tell us how many wise men there actually were; the number three most probably derives from the gifts they bear: gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Neither were they kings; most likely they were the forebears of today’s astronomers, from a time when magic and science were so closely intertwined as to be indistinguishable from each other. The incorrect characterisation of the Magi as royal personages arises from the various Old Testament prophecies (as found in today’s first reading and responsorial psalm) about the kings of the nations bringing tribute to the Lord in Jerusalem.

Yet the greatness of the Magi lies not in some imagined royal dignity; rather it is to be found in their willingness – pagan astrologers though they were – to set out on a journey not very dissimilar from the one undertaken by Abraham himself several centuries earlier. It is a long and arduous expedition that brings them face to face with a formidable antagonist in the form of King Herod. And it culminates in great joy, at the feet of another king: not a venal and murderous tyrant, this time, but the child Jesus with Mary his mother.

All this is especially applicable for us at the beginning of a Jubilee year. In fact, Pope Francis invites us to be pilgrims of hope, reminding us that “pilgrimage is a fundamental element of every Jubilee event. Setting out on a journey is traditionally associated with our human quest for meaning in life.” (Spes Non Confundit, May 9, 2024)

Christian discipleship has always been steeped in the concept of pilgrimage. Significantly, the nascent Church itself is called “the Way” (Acts 9:2), evoking a journey. It is not primarily a physical journey across the famous carol’s “field and fountain, moor and mountain”, but an interior itinerary of conversion and healing. And like the Magi’s, it culminates in a joyful encounter with the person of Jesus Christ, “the Lord who shines upon us”.

