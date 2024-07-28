17th Sunday of ordinary time. Today’s readings: 2 Kings 4,42-44; Ephesians 4,1-6; John 6,1-15

A recent conversation with a former EU official on maritime affairs was very enlightening. Among other things, he rightly pointed out that, in the long history of humanity, our ancestors initially harvested whatever edible food they found. It is only with time that human beings began farming and growing their own fruits and vegetables.

However, as for the maritime world, we are very much still at that primordial stage of simply catching the fish we find. We have not started to seriously and sustainably contribute to life in the sea in order to “harvest” what grew and multiplied thanks to our efforts. In other words, in this regard, we are still simply grabbers.

Today’s gospel presents us with one very particular situation where a huge number of people ate to their heart’s content. And the food that was made available to them – namely bread and fish – was not even harvested or caught by their own effort. This was another type of nutrition, one that was miraculously provided by Him who is sovereign over nature. A simple prayer of thanksgiving is all that Jesus chose to lift up to his Father in heaven for five loaves of bread and two fishes to rapidly multiply exponentially and feed 5,000 men, not to mention the women and children also present.

The miracle of the multiplication of the bread and wine is a sign intended by the Master that revealed his extreme generosity and his desire to satisfy the deepest hunger of humanity

This reminds me of the times when people who I would be sharing a meal with would make jokes about how fantastic it would be if I could multiply food just like the Master. A favourite one that tickles people’s minds is Christ’s turning water into wine. Several times friends have asked in jest whether I could perform such miracles – naturally, comments of the sort came from avid wine lovers who are thrilled at the idea that Christ’s presence could guarantee free-flowing wine that would excite one’s taste buds beyond imagination.

Though such miracles are not commonplace, we must admit that there is an abundance that comes from heaven and which we do not really work for. It is a pure gift.

A Maltese priest once recounted an experience that evidently marked his life. During a stint with the Missionaries of Charity in London, he once noticed that these sisters of Mother Teresa had no food to serve lunch to the children in their care. The superior of the house – a woman of unwavering faith – still asked to have the children seated at table. No longer did they take their places than sirens were heard approaching their residence. Police cars and a van arrived, bringing food to the children who had their fill, leaving the priest flabbergasted.

I have heard a countless number of similar stories that witness to God’s incredible generosity when faith in his providence is unwavering. Through the prophet Malachi, God made it clear that, if we give our small share trustingly, he will outdo us beyond imagination: “Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the Lord Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it” (Mal 3,10).

Maybe it is high time that we cut down on our begging and pleading, and begin to practise an attitude of gratitude for the many blessings we knowingly or unknowingly, deservingly or undeservingly, receive. Only then will we be able to appreciate Christ’s love.

