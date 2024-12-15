Third Sunday of Advent. Today’s readings: Zephaniah 3,14-18a; Philippians 4,4-7; Luke 3,10-18

Only a few days ago, the local ultra-swimmer Neil Agius organised a highly interesting event together with Jonathan Shaw and the whole team at the University of Malta. Agius effectively immersed the audience in what he called the ‘ocean mindset’ that helped him become a world record-breaker twice over.

During the session, he not only explained what helps him remain focused and achieve his goals, but he also challenged the audience to take the plunge and do something about their lives that would be transformative and rewarding. Among other things, he recommended breathing exercises, physical movement, and working on one’s mindset. The members of the audience were asked to choose one technique each and to apply it concretely in their personal lives.

Two thousand years earlier, John the Baptist was preaching in the dry wilderness of Judah, but his words were equally refreshing. They too compelled the audience to take action, such that ordinary individuals, tax collectors and soldiers asked the same question: “What must we do?” The Baptist’s words were too convincing and powerful for the people to return to their normal routines and lifestyles.

This is the effect the Good News has on every individual who receives it. The Good News is not something you hear and merely rejoice in. It compels you to seek higher ground. The truths that are revealed to us stretch our imagination and our hopes beyond human capacity.

Despite the many distractions, the time of Advent offers us space for soul searching, leading to new beginnings

The prophetic text of the first reading states: “Be glad and rejoice with all your heart… The Lord has taken away your punishment, he has turned back your enemy. The Lord, the King of Israel, is in your midst; never again will you fear any harm” (Zeph 3,14-15). This is no small thing. The New Testament takes it even further: Jesus has come to baptise us (that is, immerse us) in his Holy Spirit and fire. You cannot possibly know that and remain idle.

The 1986 film The Mission features Rodrigo Mendoza, portrayed by Robert De Niro, as one of its main protagonists. Mendoza, a former mercenary who killed his brother in a moment of jealous rage, finds it extremely difficult to rid himself of the guilt that assails him. Faced with the truth of his misery, certainly even more than the people in the Baptist’s days who sought ways to become better individuals, he decided to venture on a mission with a Jesuit priest to a South American indigenous community. He travelled dragging all his heavy belongings behind him, but a community member cut off a rope and threw away his burden, a solemn gesture signalling a powerful moment of forgiveness, redemption and restoration.

“What must we do?” Martin Luther criticised the Catholic Church for its imbalanced insistence on the importance of one’s works. Luther rightly reverted our attention to the fact that salvation comes by believing in Jesus, not by trying to sweat ourselves into heaven thinking we are capable of doing it all by ourselves. If such were the case, we would end up applauding ourselves for achieving this hard-earned reward, rather than being grateful to the only one who has the power to save us by his work on the cross.

The Third Sunday of Advent is called Gaudete Sunday because, in view of all this, we are urged to rejoice. “What must we do?” This is not about activism, but interiority. What are the deepest demands God is placing on you as an individual because he has already given you Jesus? God does not ask us to do any spiritual summersaults. By God’s grace, change is within our reach. Despite the many distractions that come with it, the time of Advent offers us space for soul-searching, leading to new beginnings. What must you do?

