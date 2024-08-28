The recent UK election betting scandal has exposed some serious gaps in Australia’s gambling regulations and WA Independent Kate Chaney wants something to change.

So, what exactly happened?

The UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was forced to withdraw support from two Conservative candidates, Craig Williams and Laura Sanders, after they were suspected of betting on the date of the election.

Williams was Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary while Sanders was the Tory candidate in Bristol North West.

The scandal has since encompassed more party officials and members of the police who operate as personal protection for politicians.

What we witnessed was certainly a breach of the House of Commons’ Code of Conduct according to which, members must use the information they receive in confidence and never for their own purposes.

In Australia, the Federal Code of Conduct mandates a similar level of confidentiality but now, some questions have been raised regarding the lack of rules on betting on the election date and results.

To better understand this, let’s first take a look at the gambling scene in Australia.

Offshore casinos have recently emerged as top places for casino enthusiasts to enjoy their favourite games. The top online casino sites in Australia offer a wide variety of games and there’s something absolutely for everyone. Now, you can even register at an anonymous casino and play without inputting personal information. And, many online casinos are known for their signature fast payouts, especially when you pay with cryptocurrency or an eWallet, so you no longer have to wait several days to receive any winnings you make. Sites like these allow Aussies who want to gamble an opportunity to do so whatever their local regulations are. Not only that but they get a chance to play in safe and regulated environments without ever worrying about their money and data.

Unlike casinos, State-licensed online sportsbooks are widely available in Australia, and betting on state election results is currently allowed at these sites.

For ordinary citizens, gambling can be a fun activity – in fact, Australians are one of the top gamblers by spending per capita in the world. But let’s imagine a scenario in which an Australian politician somehow finds a way to bet on election dates and their results. They could potentially break the Federal Code of Conduct and try to make some money off it.

This is exactly the topic independent politician Kate Chaney has raised. Now, what some refer to as “outrageous gaps” in Australia’s regulations have been exposed. It’s unclear who is in charge of investigating suspicious bets on elections in Australia if they’d come from backbench MPs and their staff.

In the UK, the Gambling Commission is currently investigating Williams and everyone else involved in the scandal. But what would happen if we saw something like this happen in Australia?

Perhaps the reason why this is unclear right now is that the idea of using inside information to make some money by betting on the date of election has never occurred to anyone.

However, from what we’ve seen in the UK, it seems like this might be necessary. There’s a need for a body that would regulate situations like this and investigate those who abuse the information they receive in the course of their parliamentary activities.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/