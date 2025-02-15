The derelict rooms at Għajn Tuffieħa Barracks will be transformed into an administravie and educational centre for visitors of Park tal-Majjistral after restoration works are completed.

Once refurbished, the barracks, which are leased by the Lands Authority to the Heritage Parks Federation, will be able to offer “better educational and administrative services to the public,” Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said on Saturday during a visit to view works in progress.

Stressing the importance of such regeneration projects, Zrinzo Azzopardi expressed his satisfaction at seeing the Park tal-Majjistral administration working in collaboration with Din L-Art Helwa and Nature Trust on this project.

He added that the ministry is looking at further possibilities of devolving such sites in conjunction with various local councils and NGOs.

Heritage Parks Foundation representative Darren Saliba, who has been running the park for the past 15 years, said the restored rooms will be equipped with all necessary facilities required for various educational and recreational activities.

He added that the restored spaces will eventually serve both for the administrative work of the park and for educational programmes related to the national environment and historical heritage of the area.

This is not the first time that parts of the barracks underwent restoration. In 2022 the Gasan Foundation had commited to fund the restoration of the villa within the barracks which used to serve as the former administration block.