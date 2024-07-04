Għarb celebrates the feast of The Visitation on Sunday. On Saturday, Mgr Carmelo Gauci will celebrate mass for the elderly, including the Te Deum and the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick at 9.30am. Rosary will be recited at 6pm, followed by mass by archpriest, Mgr Joseph Sultana, at 6.30pm. The children’s choir, directed by Maxine Debrincat, will animate the mass.

The translation of the relic, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, will start from the Eucharistic chapel to the basilica at 7.30pm, followed by solemn vespers, led by Mgr Teuma, assisted by the Cathedral Chapter together with the Visitation Chapter of Għarb, the Salve Regina, the litany of Our Lady and sacramental benediction.

On Sunday, a solemn concelebration mass, presided by Mgr Teuma, with the participation of members of the Cathedral Chapter and the Collegiate Chapter of Għarb, will be said at 9am. Mgr Teuma will deliver the panegyric. The Missa Visitationis Beatae Mariae Virginis by Mro Paul Portelli, with the participation of the parish choir under the direction of maestro di cappella Antoine Mercieca, will be executed.

The St Margaret Band will play marches at 11.30am. Second vespers by the Collegiate Chapter will be led by Apostolic Nuncio for Malta, Mgr Savio Hon Tai-Fai, at 6.30pm. The procession, accompanied by the Visitation Band, will leave the church at 7.30pm. The Victory Band of Xagħra will perform in front of the parish church.

The 22nd edition of the traditional infjorata will take place at the basilica’s parvis on Sunday. The infjorata is being held on the initiative of Għarb local council, together with the parish and outdoor festivities committee.

The voluntary group EspressjoniArti within the local council and other volunteers are responsible for mounting the flower carpet. This year’s design, by Clive Rotin, is focused on the 250th anniversary of the collegiate foundation. It will also include the official logo of the anniversary by Ruben Camilleri. The celebrations will be broadcast on Radio Visitation 92.4 FM.