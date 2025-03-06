Former Juventus goalkeeper and Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon has sent his congratulations to a Maltese carnival team for their work building a float that saw the famed footballer featured alongside other well-known Italian personalities.

Writing on Facebook, Buffon said it had been a “real honour” to be involved with the “amazing carnival float” created by Triton Carnival Company, which won first prize for the second year in a row.

“Over the last few weeks, I have had the pleasure of constantly receiving videos and photos documenting its making, and I want to express my most sincere congratulations for the magnificent work that has been done,” he said.

Buffon, a FIFA World Cup winner, played more than 1,000 matches in his 28-year career.

A likeness of the famous footballer was joined on the ‘Una Notte Con Le Stelle’ carnival float by those of other famous Italian celebrities including the late tenor Luciano Pavarotti, actor and swimmer Bud Spencer and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The footballer saw his likeness reproduced on the float by Triton Carnival Company. Photo: Gianluigi Buffon/Facebook.

Singer Albano Carrisi – who recorded a video message for the team – and his wife, US actress and singer of Italian descent Romina Power, were also featured, as was TV show host Gerry Scotti, comedian Roberto Benigni and famed historical Italian inventor Leonardo Da Vinci.

Writing on Facebook, the Triton Carnival Company said the display was a "true celebration of Italy’s rich heritage, our float showcases iconic Italian Personalities throughout the years.”

This is not the first time a likeness of Buffon has been featured in Maltese celebrations; last year, the Italian football legend was left speechless by a life-sized chocolate sculpture of himself crafted by renowned Maltese chocolatier Tiziano Cassar.

The remarkable piece, depicting Buffon as he appeared in the 2006 World Cup, was the highlight of the 14th annual Ħamrun Chocolate Festival.