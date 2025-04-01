The Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba, in collaboration with Reġjun Punent and the Mqabba local council, is organising a Good Friday exhibition entitled Ecce Mater Tua.

Numerous artistic miniatures related to Holy Week will be exhibited, with the participation of collector Maria Sciriha and the work of Joseph Cutajar Zahra, besides paintings by Kurt Friggieri.

The exhibition will be held at the club’s premises in Mqabba square from April 8 to Easter Sunday, April 20.

The official opening on April 8 will include a programme of funerary marches by the Our Lady of the Lily Band at the medieval church of St Basil at 7pm. Admission to the concert and the exhibition is free and open to all. More information is available on www.talgilju.com.